Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Trip.com Group Limited is a one-stop travel service company. Its service consists of Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner and Qunar. The company’s platform includes mobile apps, Internet websites and 24/7 customer service centers. Trip.com Group Limited, formerly known as Ctrip.com International Ltd., is based in Shanghai, the People’s Republic of China. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $31.90 on Thursday. Trip.com Group has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts predict that Trip.com Group will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $96,830,000. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $74,231,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,398,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $16,612,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $8,239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trip.com Group (TCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com