Trip.com Group (TCOM) & The Competition Critical Review

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ: TCOM) is one of 136 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Trip.com Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Trip.com Group has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trip.com Group’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, meaning that their average stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.7% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.0% of Trip.com Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.2% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trip.com Group and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Trip.com Group $4.52 billion $162.00 million 41.43 Trip.com Group Competitors $2.78 billion $424.94 million 6.96

Trip.com Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. Trip.com Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Trip.com Group and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trip.com Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trip.com Group Competitors 1324 5329 9077 412 2.53

Trip.com Group presently has a consensus price target of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 1.22%. Given Trip.com Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Trip.com Group is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Trip.com Group and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trip.com Group 11.15% 4.31% 2.10% Trip.com Group Competitors 0.47% -3.93% 1.81%

Summary

Trip.com Group beats its rivals on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status. It also provides independent leisure travelers bundled packaged-tour products comprising group tours, semi-group tours, and customized and packaged tours with various transportation arrangements, such as flights, cruises, buses, and car rental services. In addition, the company offers integrated transportation and accommodation services; various value-added services, such as transportation at destinations and tickets, activities, insurance, visa services, and tour guides; and supplier management and customer relationship management services. Further, it provides its corporate clients with travel data collection and analysis, industry benchmark, cost saving analysis, and travel management solutions; and Corporate Travel Management System, an online platform that integrates information maintenance, online booking and authorization, online enquiry, and travel report system. Additionally, the company offers online advertising services. It operates primarily under the Ctrip, Qunar, Trip.com, and Skyscanner brand names. The company has strategic partnership agreements with Meliá Hotels International, S.A. to provide access to membership offers and benefits on 400 Meliá hotels on Ctrip's Website and mobile app; and TripAdvisor, Inc. The company was formerly known as Ctrip.com International, Ltd. and changed its name to Trip.com Group Limited in November 2019. Trip.com Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.