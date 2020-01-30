Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Tripadvisor in a report released on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the travel company will earn $1.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.19. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tripadvisor’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TRIP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Tripadvisor to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.02. Tripadvisor has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $60.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 50,864 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 21,460 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 335,039 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after buying an additional 135,954 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 249,474 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $7,579,000 after buying an additional 24,396 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $6,993,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

