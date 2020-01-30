Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.53.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Tripadvisor from $50.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays set a $58.00 price target on Tripadvisor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $14,674,000 after acquiring an additional 115,438 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,286 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,184,000 after acquiring an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,859,610 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $363,821,000 after acquiring an additional 297,123 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 217,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,943,094. Tripadvisor has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $60.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.02.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Tripadvisor’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

