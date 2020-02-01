Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) Short Interest Up 5.7% in January

Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,110,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 12,400,000 shares. Approximately 12.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

NASDAQ TRIP opened at $27.32 on Friday. Tripadvisor has a one year low of $27.12 and a one year high of $60.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 127,454 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 383,828 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $14,674,000 after purchasing an additional 115,438 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 263,286 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230,184 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 68,296 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 14,065 shares during the period. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tripadvisor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.63.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

