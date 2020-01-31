Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $21.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Triple-S Management an industry rank of 20 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of GTS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.67. 123,832 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 224,416. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a market capitalization of $433.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Triple-S Management has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $27.86.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.42 million. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Triple-S Management will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Triple-S Management news, Director David H. Chafey, Jr. acquired 5,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $99,276.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,007.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia acquired 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 15,783 shares of company stock worth $294,991 in the last three months. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Triple-S Management by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,045,000 after acquiring an additional 40,088 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 29.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 283,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,761,000 after buying an additional 64,991 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 34.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 263,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after buying an additional 66,985 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triple-S Management in the second quarter worth approximately $5,580,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Triple-S Management by 117.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 93,375 shares in the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Triple-S Management

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

