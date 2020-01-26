TriStar Gold (CVE:TSG) Shares Down 2% on Insider Selling

TriStar Gold Inc. (CVE:TSG)’s share price dropped 2% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25, approximately 33,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 184,911 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Specifically, Director Mark E. Jones Iii sold 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,692,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,730,777.85.

The stock has a market cap of $47.49 million and a P/E ratio of -22.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.20.

TriStar Gold Company Profile (CVE:TSG)

TriStar Gold, Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Brazil. The company primarily explores for precious metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Castelo de Sonhos gold project that consists of approximately 26,751 hectares of mineral rights on six contiguous claims located in Pará State, Brazil.

