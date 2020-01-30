Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) Receives $26.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSC. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tristate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $3,939,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital in the 4th quarter worth $356,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSC stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,222. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $716.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.09. Tristate Capital has a 52-week low of $18.95 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

