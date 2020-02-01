Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Earns Buy Rating from DA Davidson

DA Davidson reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Tristate Capital’s FY2020 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tristate Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Tristate Capital from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Tristate Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tristate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ:TSC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.99. 163,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,718. The firm has a market cap of $673.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.09. Tristate Capital has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $26.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 3.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,613.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 5.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 8.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.40% of the company’s stock.

About Tristate Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

