Tristel (LON:TSTL) Hits New 12-Month High at $400.00

Tristel Plc (LON:TSTL) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 400 ($5.26) and last traded at GBX 400 ($5.26), with a volume of 71351 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 373.50 ($4.91).

Separately, FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Tristel in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 375.83 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 319.81. The company has a market cap of $173.50 million and a PE ratio of 43.60.

Tristel Company Profile (LON:TSTL)

Tristel Plc develops, manufactures, and supplies infection and contamination control, and hygiene products in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Human Healthcare, Animal Healthcare, and Contamination Control. It offers hospital infection prevention and control products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products for pharmaceutical and personal care industries under the Crystel brand; and animal health infection prevention and control products under the Anistel brand.

