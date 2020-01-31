Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.84

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$43.84 and last traded at C$43.77, with a volume of 5388 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$42.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a market cap of $368.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$34.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.29) by C$0.58. The firm had revenue of C$32.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$31.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Trisura Group Ltd will post 1.9500002 earnings per share for the current year.

Trisura Group Company Profile (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

