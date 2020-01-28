Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) PT Lowered to GBX 145

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) had its price objective lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 145 ($1.91) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BBOX. Peel Hunt assumed coverage on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) target price for the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 152.17 ($2.00).

Shares of LON BBOX opened at GBX 139.94 ($1.84) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 141.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 148.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 156.60 ($2.06).

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

