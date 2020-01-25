Triumph Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBK)

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.64 million. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TBK. BidaskClub lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ TBK opened at $40.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13. Triumph Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.21 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 306.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 55,286 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 571.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 41,576 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 141.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,359 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.12% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

