Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Releases Earnings Results

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.86%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:TBK opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Triumph Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $39.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.05. The company has a market capitalization of $970.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.13.

TBK has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Triumph Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

In related news, Director Michael P. Rafferty acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $214,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

