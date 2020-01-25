Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Sets New 12-Month High at $41.29

Shares of Triumph Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $41.29 and last traded at $40.74, with a volume of 241941 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

TBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub cut Triumph Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Triumph Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.13.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $75.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp Inc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $214,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,733,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,453,000 after buying an additional 72,774 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,575,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,778,000 after buying an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 445,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,216,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 307,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,923,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

