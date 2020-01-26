Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $3.25 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.18% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “trivago N.V. is a technology company. It provides internet-related services and products in the fields of hotels, lodging and metasearch. trivago N.V. is based in Duesseldorf, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on TRVG. BidaskClub raised shares of Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trivago has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.94.

Shares of TRVG traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.66. Trivago has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $6.30.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts expect that Trivago will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Trivago by 265.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Trivago during the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Trivago by 8.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Trivago by 585.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 85,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 72,926 shares during the last quarter. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

