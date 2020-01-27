Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.94.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TRVG shares. BidaskClub upgraded Trivago from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Friday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Trivago by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Trivago by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Trivago by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 101,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 60,973 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Trivago by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 301,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 100,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Trivago by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,756,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after acquiring an additional 128,057 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TRVG traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,667. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 4.15. Trivago has a 52-week low of $2.32 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $250.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.04 million. Trivago had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Trivago will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trivago Company Profile

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?

