Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) Given a C$1.55 Price Target at Pi Financial

Pi Financial set a C$1.55 price target on Troilus Gold (CVE:TLG) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Laurentian set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Troilus Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.43. Troilus Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$0.85.

Troilus Gold Company Profile

Troilus Gold Corp., a development-stage mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It owns 100% interest in the Troilus project covering an area of 4,718.6 ha located to the northwest of the Val-d'Or district in Quebec.

