Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Tronox Ltd (NYSE:TROX) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Tronox in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Tronox’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

TROX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine cut Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:TROX opened at $10.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97. Tronox has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $88,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Tronox by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

Featured Story: Profit Margin