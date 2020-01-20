Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tronox Holdings plc is a vertically integrated mining and inorganic chemical business. The company mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments to paints, plastics, paper and other everyday products. It operates primarily in South Africa, Australia, United States, the Netherlands and Australia. Tronox Holdings plc, formerly known as Tronox Limited, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

TROX stock opened at $10.82 on Friday. Tronox has a twelve month low of $6.71 and a twelve month high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 3.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Tronox will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Tronox in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares in the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

