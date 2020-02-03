Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Tronox in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut Tronox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of TROX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 796,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,737,685. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.79. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 3.49. Tronox has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.64 million. Tronox had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,304,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,568,000 after purchasing an additional 40,275 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 6.5% during the third quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,335,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,988,000 after acquiring an additional 264,094 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tronox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,109,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 303,548 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Tronox by 393.9% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 501,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,723,000 after acquiring an additional 399,679 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Tronox by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 253,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc engages in the mining, production, and marketing of inorganic minerals and chemicals in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It mines and processes titanium ore, zircon, and other minerals; and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments that add brightness and durability to paints, plastics, paper, and other everyday products.

