TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TrovaGene Inc (NASDAQ:TROV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 23,064 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 293,563 shares.The stock last traded at $1.74 and had previously closed at $1.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of TrovaGene in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $13.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

TrovaGene (NASDAQ:TROV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. TrovaGene had a negative return on equity of 185.18% and a negative net margin of 3,797.67%. On average, research analysts expect that TrovaGene Inc will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in TrovaGene by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 25,907 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 12,337 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TrovaGene by 26,190.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 26,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in TrovaGene by 55.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 88,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TrovaGene by 320.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 285,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 217,386 shares in the last quarter. 9.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TrovaGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:TROV)

Trovagene, Inc, a clinical-stage, precision medicine oncology therapeutics company, develops oncology therapeutics for cancer care by leveraging its proprietary Precision Cancer Monitoring (PCM) technology in tumor genomics. Its lead drug candidate, PCM-075, is a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor.

