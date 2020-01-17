True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

True North Commercial has a 52 week low of C$5.93 and a 52 week high of C$7.00.

True North Commercial (TSE:TNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$25.67 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?