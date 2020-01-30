Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) Short Interest Up 17.4% in January

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 986,700 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 840,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TBI shares. Sidoti began coverage on Trueblue in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of Trueblue stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.65. 5,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,119. Trueblue has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $897.92 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.00.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.10. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Trueblue by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 265,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 32,876 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Trueblue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 574,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,822,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trueblue by 1,707.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 92,331 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in Trueblue by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 21,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Trueblue by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 52,214 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

