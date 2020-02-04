Trueblue (TBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Trueblue stock opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. The company has a market cap of $853.50 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $18.62 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

TBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on Trueblue in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Trueblue from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Trueblue from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Trueblue has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Trueblue Company Profile

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

