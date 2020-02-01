TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Shares Down 8.5%

TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE)’s share price dropped 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.55, approximately 881,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 890,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.88.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23. The firm has a market cap of $394.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The company had revenue of $90.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar Inc will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 1,087.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TrueCar by 101.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 12,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the second quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

See Also: Quantitative Easing