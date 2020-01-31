Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Announces Earnings Results

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 23.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Truist Financial stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.13. 13,250,959 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,926,668. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Truist Financial news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America raised their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve