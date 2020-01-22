Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TFC. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Truist Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.85.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $56.28 on Tuesday. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,753 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 93.4% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

