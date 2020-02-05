Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Rating Lowered by Odeon Capital Group

Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TFC. UBS Group lowered their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Truist Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.71.

TFC stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.16. The company had a trading volume of 4,505,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,922,328. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. Truist Financial has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Truist Financial will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In related news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total value of $10,941,921.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 in the last three months. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $182,537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $178,225,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $133,785,000. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

