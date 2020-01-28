Truist Financial (TFC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th. Analysts expect Truist Financial to post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.54.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Thomas E. Skains sold 4,285 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $232,461.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

