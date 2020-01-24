Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Sells $131,320.00 in Stock

Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $131,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Darryl Rawlings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 6th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $144,400.00.

On Thursday, December 19th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $142,080.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $130,360.00.

On Wednesday, November 13th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $125,040.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $89,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.78. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -373.17 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion Inc will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its position in Trupanion by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Trupanion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

