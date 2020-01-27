Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRUP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $20.00 target price on Trupanion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

TRUP opened at $33.82 on Friday. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -375.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $99.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin A. Ferracone purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,004,617. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,592,000 after buying an additional 100,432 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 3.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,400,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,603,000 after buying an additional 44,716 shares during the last quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its position in Trupanion by 7.1% during the third quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,065,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 165.3% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 459,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 286,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 360,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,030,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

