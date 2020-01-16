Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.46% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Trupanion, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer monthly subscription service provider of a medical insurance plan for cats and dogs. It operates primarily in Canada, Puerto Rico, and the United States. The Company serves pet owners and veterinarians. Trupanion, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trupanion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Trupanion in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Trupanion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

TRUP stock opened at $31.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,057.67 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.90.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $99.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at $82,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $144,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,300 shares of company stock worth $956,497 in the last 90 days. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Trupanion by 6.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Trupanion by 21.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc grew its holdings in Trupanion by 10.0% during the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Trupanion by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC grew its holdings in Trupanion by 18.3% during the second quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 35,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

