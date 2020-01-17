TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Short Interest Up 7.1% in December

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,172,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,244,000 after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,692,000 after purchasing an additional 35,617 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,563,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,380,000 after purchasing an additional 38,788 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 17.2% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,223,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 179,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 135.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 632,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after buying an additional 363,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $9.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 28.50% and a return on equity of 11.80%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

