TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 21st. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The company had revenue of $43.57 million for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 28.50%.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.98 million, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $7.32 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

