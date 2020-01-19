Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $155.95 Million

Brokerages expect Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) to post $155.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Trustmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $157.60 million and the lowest is $154.30 million. Trustmark reported sales of $151.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 28th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trustmark will report full-year sales of $626.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $624.50 million to $627.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $627.10 million, with estimates ranging from $625.50 million to $628.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trustmark.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $160.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Trustmark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after purchasing an additional 77,956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Trustmark by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 913,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the third quarter worth approximately $29,454,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Trustmark by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,022,000 after acquiring an additional 8,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trustmark during the second quarter worth approximately $10,426,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.46. The company had a trading volume of 166,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,015. Trustmark has a 1 year low of $29.81 and a 1 year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.11.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trustmark (TRMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com