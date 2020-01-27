Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.20. 222,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.14. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.09. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $30.32 and a 12 month high of $36.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in Trustmark by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Trustmark by 10.3% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Trustmark in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

