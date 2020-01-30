Trustmark Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Corp (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.3%.

Trustmark stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 7,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,428. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average of $34.15. Trustmark has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $36.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Trustmark had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 21.18%. The company had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

TRMK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

