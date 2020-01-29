Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $156.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.19 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Trustmark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share.

NASDAQ TRMK traded down $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $32.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,249. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $36.63.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Trustmark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

