Truxton (TRUX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of TRUX stock opened at $47.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $132.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.77. Truxton has a 1-year low of $37.61 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Truxton

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet