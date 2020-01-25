TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Upgraded at ValuEngine

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.00.

Shares of NYSE TNP opened at $3.53 on Thursday. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $321.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.08 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $100.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 420.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 139,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 112,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

