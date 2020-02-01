Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE) Trading Down 0.3%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.29, 12,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $24.37.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.55.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. Preferred Shares Series E (NYSE:TNP.PE)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 2, 2019, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers with dynamic positioning technology.

