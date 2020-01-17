Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PC) Trading Down 0.3%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PC) fell 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.79 and last traded at $25.86, 661 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 80% from the average session volume of 3,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.93.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average of $25.63.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile (NYSE:TNP.PC)

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. The Company consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling 7.2 million deadweight.

