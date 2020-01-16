Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP.PF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE:TNP.PF) rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.96, approximately 10,595 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 216% from the average daily volume of 3,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a provider of international seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. The Company operates through maritime transportation of liquid energy related products segment. The Company consists of 65 double-hull vessels, constituting a mix of crude tankers, product tankers and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, totaling 7.2 million deadweight.

