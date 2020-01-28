TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) Shares Up 0.6%

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) shot up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.57 and last traded at C$1.56, 117,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 26% from the average session volume of 159,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.55.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.52 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $74.01 million and a P/E ratio of -6.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 230.56.

TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter (TSE:AT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$26.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$24.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TSE Technischer Service und Equipment – Hasenschwandtner Peter will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Pollack purchased 35,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,195.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 441,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$524,168.12.

