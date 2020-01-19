TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) Shares Up 0.6%

TSE:PIC.A (TSE:PIC.A) shot up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.44, 24,110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at C$6.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.58 million and a P/E ratio of 14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

TSE:PIC.A Company Profile (TSE:PIC.A)

Premium Income Corporation is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Strathbridge Asset Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. It invests in stocks of companies operating primarily in the banking sector. The fund uses financial derivatives such as call and put options to invest in stocks of Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, and Toronto Dominion Bank.

