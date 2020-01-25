TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.87

TSR Inc (NASDAQ:TSRI) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.87 and traded as low as $3.76. TSR shares last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 130 shares traded.

TSRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded TSR from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised TSR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.19.

About TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI)

TSR, Inc provides contract computer programming services in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. It offers technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house information technology capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java application development, android and IOS mobile application platform development, project management, IT security, cloud development and architecture, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration, as well as provides business analysts.

