TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TT Electronics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

Shares of TT Electronics stock remained flat at $$3.13 on Friday. TT Electronics has a 12-month low of $2.55 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.80.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides engineered electronics for performance critical applications worldwide. The company operates in industries where there are structural growth drivers, working with customers in industrial, medical, aerospace and defense, and transportation sectors. It designs and manufactures various products, including sensors, power management devices, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity