TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

TTEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen started coverage on TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities initiated coverage on TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $40.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.21 and a 200-day moving average of $44.76. TTEC has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $395.51 million for the quarter. TTEC had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 4.32%. As a group, analysts predict that TTEC will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,909 shares in the company, valued at $9,247,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $109,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,686,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,571,886.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock worth $126,354,486 in the last 90 days. 69.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in TTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 61.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 110,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 41,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TTEC by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,094,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 49,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

