TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “TTEC Holdings Inc. is a customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of customer experience. The Company delivers outcome-based customer engagement solutions through TTEC Digital, digital consultancy which designs and builds human centric, tech-enabled, insight-driven customer experience solutions for clients and TTEC Engage, delivery center which operates customer acquisition, care, growth and digital trust and safety services. TTEC Holdings Inc., formerly known as TeleTech Holdings Inc., is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Monday, December 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of TTEC in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TTEC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.80.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $40.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,481. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.76. TTEC has a 1 year low of $30.53 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.08. TTEC had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 450,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $16,425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,686,901 shares in the company, valued at $244,071,886.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Regina Paolillo sold 8,588 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $429,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,247,299.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,458,588 shares of company stock valued at $126,354,486 over the last three months. Insiders own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEC. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 63.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TTEC in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of TTEC by 99.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.47% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

